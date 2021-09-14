-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court won't get involved in the case of a state lawyer who was fired after hounding a gay student leader at the…
The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a judgment against Andrew Shirvell for stalking and harassing a gay University of Michigan student.The…
DETROIT (AP) - An ex-attorney for the state of Michigan who was fired after expressing hostility toward a gay University of Michigan student government…
The state of Michigan is asking a judge to reconsider her decision to award unemployment benefits to former assistant state attorney general Andrew…
A judge in Lansing says Andrew Shirvell is entitled to unemployment benefits after being fired as an assistant state attorney general.Shirvell was…
DETROIT (AP) - A jury has awarded a gay University of Michigan student body president $4.5 million in his lawsuit against a former Michigan assistant…
Former Michigan assistant attorney general Andrew Shirvell is doing what lawyers often do - he's suing.Shirvell is going after a Detroit-based lawyer for…
Hundreds of people banned from the University of Michigan campus may soon be able to walk again freely on the Ann Arbor campus. More than 2 thousand…
Andrew Shirvell gained national attention for his public campaign against a University of Michigan student.Now, that U-M student is suing him.The Detroit…
A University of Michigan student leader has dropped his request for a personal protection order against an assistant state attorney general. Andrew…