Michiganders went to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in a wide array of primary campaigns and initiatives. Here are the results for the major races we…
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor highlighted his efforts at addressing diversity and accountability during Wednesday’s State of the City Address.Schor touted his…
Plans for a mass demonstration Sunday at the state Capitol drew a large law enforcement presence, but only a small crowd of protesters.A small group of…
The Lansing city council heard more than two hours of public comment during a meeting Monday night over a proposal to cut the city’s police budget in half…
Monday, the Lansing city council may take a step toward considering slashing the city’s police department budget by 50%.Councilman Brandon Betz says his…
More than one hundred protesters gathered on the state capitol steps Sunday marking a week of protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd,…
The mayor of Lansing wants to power all city buildings with 100% renewable energy starting with the city's new fiscal year.Mayor Andy Schor is including…
Lansing’s mayor does not expect long-stalled plans for a casino in downtown Lansing are going to become a reality.The Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa…
Lansing’s mayor is putting the sale of city hall “on hold”.Last year, former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero picked Chicago-based Beitler Real Estate Services…
Lansing is one of several cities throughout the state dealing with flooding.Mayor Andy Schor declared a state of emergency Wednesday. Several streets are…