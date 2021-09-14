-
An animal welfare group says it’s rescued more than 100 dogs, cats, and other animals from a home in Michigan where an unlicensed animal breeding…
Tommy Brann, a freshman state representative from Wyoming, a West Michigan town near Grand Rapids, isn’t someone who puts on airs. He’s passionate about…
Watered-down legislation aimed at protecting animals from abuse was signed into law yesterday by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley. Under the new law, animal shelters…
A former Detroit city employee says she was fired after reporting troubling conditions and wrongdoing at the city’s animal shelter.In a whistleblower…
A package of four bills is moving through the Michigan Legislature to require animal control and animal protection shelters to run criminal background…
DETROIT (AP) - Some Michigan Humane Society staffers will be spending the night in doghouses as part of an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of…
Legislation meant to crack down on animal abuse in Michigan is one step closer to becoming law.A state House panel approved bills Thursday that would ban…
The question of how many stray animals are in Detroit has been talked about ever since Bloomberg News put out this piece with the typical "Detroit is a…
An animal welfare group says there are far fewer “wild dogs” running Detroit streets than many have suggested.Detroit has captured national headlines in…
Two bi-partisan bills that subject pet shop operators and breeders to rules against animal neglect and cruelty are on their way to the Michigan…