A former Detroit city employee says she was fired after reporting troubling conditions and wrongdoing at the city’s animal shelter.In a whistleblower…
Berrien County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to stop using carbon monoxide to euthanize unwanted animals that end up at its animal control…
The debate over county animal shelters using gas chambers to euthanize sick or unwanted animals is heating up in southwest Michigan.In the beginning of…
A dog’s death at Detroit’s animal control shelter is sparking renewed calls to overhaul the facility.The dog died of the highly-contagious parvovirus,…
The Michigan Humane Society recently broke ground on a state-of-the-art animal care center in Detroit.The new facility will offer improved animal housing,…
The question of how many stray animals are in Detroit has been talked about ever since Bloomberg News put out this piece with the typical "Detroit is a…
More people are contributing to the Michigan animal welfare fund. That means the state was able to give more money to more animal shelters this year than…
Unless you are reading this in Monaco, you know it has been prematurely cold and bitter in much of our state. Yesterday I went to check on one class of…
Genesee County Commissioners decided today to resume euthanizing dogs and cats at the county animal shelter.Less than two months ago, the county decided…