Watered-down legislation aimed at protecting animals from abuse was signed into law yesterday by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley. Under the new law, animal shelters…
If you can't figure out what to do with the hoards of acorns Mother Nature is piling up on your lawn right now, here's an idea. Donate them.The…
The debate over county animal shelters using gas chambers to euthanize sick or unwanted animals is heating up in southwest Michigan.In the beginning of…
Miranda Bono is on track to open the very first "cat cafe" in Michigan."A cat cafe is basically a coffee shop and a cat rescue center in one place," says…
A package of four bills is moving through the Michigan Legislature to require animal control and animal protection shelters to run criminal background…