animal welfare

Ron Kagan, who’s run the Detroit Zoo for 28 years, will retire from his role as executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society this summer.…
Today on Stateside, the Humane Society of the U.S. talks about the 36 beagles being used to test toxic chemicals in a West Michigan laboratory, and its…
The Humane Society of the United States is pushing for the release of three dozen beagles it says are being force-fed fungicides in a West Michigan…
A state House committee has approved a bill to give egg producers more time to convert their facilities to less confining conditions for the…
A rescue group picked up 10 dogs from Detroit’s city-run animal shelter today, in what it hopes will be the first of many visits.The dogs walked — in some…
Detroit officials announced a major overhaul of the city’s animal control operations Friday.Animal Control will again become part of the city’s health…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Veterinarians and diagnostic labs across Michigan now must notify the state if they suspect canine flu or see a positive test for…
Top officials from the Detroit Zoological Society are headed to Beijing, where they’ll lead a workshop for senior staff from China’s three largest…
The question of how many stray animals are in Detroit has been talked about ever since Bloomberg News put out this piece with the typical "Detroit is a…