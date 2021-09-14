-
CBD, the non-psychoactive compound of marijuana, is becoming popular for people and pets alike. You can find CBD oil in cookies, gummies, teas, lotions,…
-
It took some 36 hours of looking in Humboldt Park's lagoon, but a Florida alligator specialist finally brought in an animal that had become something of a celebrity in Chicago.
-
An animal welfare group says it’s rescued more than 100 dogs, cats, and other animals from a home in Michigan where an unlicensed animal breeding…
-
The Michigan Legislature is considering a bill that would allow both zoos and other facilities to breed large carnivores, such as lions, tigers, and…
-
The University of Michigan -- concerned about problems caused by burrowing groundhogs -- is using dry ice to suffocate the rodents in their dens beneath…
-
We talk a lot about how people can adapt to climate change, and scientists have found that some animals are changing their behavior, too. The ability to…
-
Like any researcher, Natalie Nevarez was looking for funding. She ended up finding it in the most unlikely of places: a pornography website.(Support…
-
Potter Park, Michigan's oldest public zoo, is working to preserve one of the world's most critically endangered species. Now it's waiting on approval to…
-
You made it to the end of the first week of 2017! And that means you deserve a treat. If you're swearing off cookies and cake (at least for a couple of…
-
Animals, get your best pose ready. The University of Michigan is snapping pictures of wild animals in an effort to document how populations of meat-eating…