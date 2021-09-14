Anishinaabe

-
Stateside: Stabenow on child tax credit, music education changing; legacy of Native boarding schoolsToday on Stateside, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow talks about who gets the child tax credit expansion—and the pile of federal money headed to Michigan…
-
Despite all the shifts in national consciousness over the past couple of weeks, we can still say that people of color are deeply underrepresented in…
-
A federal judge has ruled against the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in a lawsuit to affirm its reservation boundaries.The tribe sued the…
-
For every 1,000 Native American babies born in Michigan, more than 14 don’t reach their first birthday. That’s more than triple the infant mortality rate…
-
Indigenous governments and activists in the Great Lakes have been leaders in the movement to shut down the twin oil pipelines that run under the Mackinac…
-
For April in the Western Upper Peninsula, it’s a pretty warm day. The Little Carp River, surging with snowmelt, winds through a forest of hemlock…
-
Today on Stateside, as General Motors prepares to close the company's Detroit-Hamtramck plant, how is the city of Hamtramck preparing for life after GM?…
-
Today on Stateside, the state House considers Republican-sponsored bills that would force local police to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.…
-
Maple sugaring season is just wrapping up in northern Michigan. This delicious tradition of boiling maple sap to make syrup is practiced in the state on…
-
Indigenous water walkers will travel from Mackinaw City to Lansing to call for a shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipelines. Sarah Jo Shomin, Nancy…