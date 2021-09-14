-
Ann Arbor City Council considers the future of the city's drinking water source and its water treatment plant.
The crowd, the cheers, the camaraderie. Runners lost all of those things when road races were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, many races are back, including the 47th annual Dexter Ann Arbor Run.
Ann Arbor residents could see a proposal another millage on their ballots this November. This 20-year tax would go towards fighting climate change.Mayor…
Universities and the cities they call home often have relationships that are both symbiotic and strained. Some city leaders simply feel ignored by their…
Ann Arbor City Council will finalize their budget for the next fiscal year on May 17. In the meantime, council members have already begun discussions…
After weeks of deliberation and discussion, Ann Arbor Public Schools has set dates for a return to in-person learning, the first of which is March 25. The…
All University of Michigan students in the Ann Arbor area are being advised to stay in place as the Washtenaw County health department tries to contain a…
Ann Arbor voters will decide next week on a proposal that would raise an estimated $130 million (in today’s dollars) over the next 20 years to create…
A Black high school student has filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, alleging violations of Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil…
Ann Arbor voters could see a millage on their ballot this November to increase affordable housing. The ballot language, proposed by councilmembers Chip…