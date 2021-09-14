-
Ann Arbor residents could see a proposal another millage on their ballots this November. This 20-year tax would go towards fighting climate change.Mayor…
Ann Arbor City Council passed a resolution Monday night directing the city administrator to establish an unarmed team to respond to public safety…
Ann Arbor City Council will finalize their budget for the next fiscal year on May 17. In the meantime, council members have already begun discussions…
Ann Arbor voters could see a millage on their ballot this November to increase affordable housing. The ballot language, proposed by councilmembers Chip…
Starting Monday, Michigan’s restaurants and bars can reopen to dine-in customers at half capacity. Business districts have welcomed the news, but as…
The city of Ann Arbor plans to become carbon neutral over the next 10 years. Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously early Tuesday morning to adopt…
Updated: Friday, February 28, 2020 2:29 p.m.Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox was put on administrative leave three weeks ago due to allegations that he…
The city of Ann Arbor is considering a carbon tax on internal operations that rely on fossil fuels and carbon emissions. This comes three months after the…
The Ann Arbor City Council has approved $3.8 million worth of upgrades to improve the city’s water system. $3.4 million of that money will go to…
Members of Ann Arbor’s city council failed to override a mayoral veto on an initiative to put a proposal to end nonpartisan voting on the November 2019…