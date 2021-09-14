-
Bullying is serious issue in schools across the country. Severe bullying can have long-term effects on the victims. Michigan law requires school districts…
His name was Matt Epling. His eighth-grade classmates voted him as having the best smile, the best personality and the most likely to become an actor. On…
A new report from Wayne State University says Michigan's schools need to do more to combat bullying.The report finds more than half of Michigan students…
It's being billed as the largest anti-bullying rally in the state: 13 of Detroit's public schools are gathering with Special Olympics Michigan this week.…
Bullying could lead to jail time or a major fine in Michigan under legislation introduced Tuesday.State Representative Dale Zorn says bullying someone,…
A couple hundred school counselors…mental health professionals and social workers are meeting today in Lansing. They’re in town to discuss what can be…
Riot Youth is an Ann Arbor-based group that supports and advocates for LGBTQ teens. For those who don't know, that's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender,…
The Michigan Senate today passed the House version of an anti-bullying bill.It’s headed to Governor Rick Snyder for his signature.The bill as passed did…
A proposal to require all Michigan school districts to adopt anti-bullying policies is on its way to Governor Rick Snyder for his signature. The state…
Governor Snyder has to be hoping that the State Senate goes along…