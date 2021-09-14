-
A travelling exhibit from Dearborn, documenting the experiences of Iraqi and Syrian refugees and immigrants is being showcased at the Ellis Island…
Anan Ameri has made her mark here in Michigan. She is the founder of the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, an inductee into the Michigan Women’s…
The Arab American National Museum in Dearborn is opening the first-ever show of contemporary art from Saudi Arabia in the Midwest. The Epicenter X: Saudi…
Arab-Americans receive more suspicion and misunderstanding than most social groups. These misconceptions give the Arab American National Museum an…
I’ve always been curious about what it’s like to fast all day long for Ramadan and then break the fast with an Iftar, or evening meal.Luckily, I can…
This article was updated at 4:18 pm on 3/7/2015An exhibit opening this weekend at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn touches on themes of…
DEARBORN, Michigan – The Arab American National Museum plans to host Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder for a tour, meetings with community leaders and town…
A new festival will feature comedians from Arab-American and other minority backgrounds. The 1001 Laughs Dearborn Comedy Festival happens September 27 and…
The following is a summary of a previously recorded interview. To hear the complete segment, click the audio above. The 2013 Arab Film Festival opens…
An annual festival of movies from the Middle East is screening films rarely seen in the United States.The Arab American National Museum in the Detroit…