Politicians, even lame-duck and completely retired ones, do not like admitting they were wrong. Usually about the best you can get is some statement like…
Michigan’s attempts to privatize prison food services is still running into problems. The legislature approved outsourcing prison food service in 2012 to…
Gangs controlling the lunch-line, staff not following sanitation regulations, and questionable cost-cutting moves are just some of the accusations laid…
The Michigan Department of Corrections is setting up a 30-person unit to monitor the department's 184 private contracts for services, including food and…
State lawmakers this week will discuss outside oversight for prison food facilities.State Representative John Kivela, D-Marquette, wants local health…
A new report says contract monitors found 3,707 issues with food provider Aramark's performance from March 1, 2014 to September 12, 2014.Aramark lost its…
Michigan AFSCME Council 25 says it will challenge the state's new prison food contract with Trinity Services Group.The state announced the deal with the…
Here’s something I’d like to hear a politician in office say, just once. “My fellow citizens, I screwed up. I made the wrong choice, partly because I was…
After 19 months of maggoty food, traces of rodents, workers engaging in sex acts with inmates, and much more, the state of Michigan today has terminated…
The state of Michigan is terminating its contract with Aramark to provide prison food services.The state and Aramark say the decision to end the $145…