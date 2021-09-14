-
Gov. Rick Snyder may have to go under oath about the Flint water crisis, if some class-action attorneys have their way.A trio of class-action lawsuits…
The city of Flint may soon resume shutting off water to delinquent customers.Later this month, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Archie Hayman will hand…
The city of Flint appears to have prevailed in a court fight over disconnecting delinquent water customers.Last August, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge…
This week, a judge will hear more arguments over whether the city of Flint may resume shutting off water to delinquent customers.Last August, Genesee…
This week, a judge will consider whether the city of Flint may resume shutting off water to people who haven’t paid their bills.In August, Genesee Circuit…
Beginning next month, the city of Flint plans to again disconnect water customers who aren’t paying their bills. The first shutoff notices are going out…
Fewer and fewer people are paying their water bills in Flint. Flint’s water bill collections are down by $1.75 million since a judge issued an injunction…
The Michigan Court of Appeals has dealt a blow to Flint’s legal fight against an order to lower city water rates.The Court of Appeals turned down the…
An attorney is looking for parents in Flint who may have lost custody of their children after having their water shutoff.Attorney Valdemar Washington is…
A judge will consider granting class action status on Monday to a lawsuit against the city of Flint in the continuing legal fight over that city’s water…