-
Another of Michigan’s Areas of Concern has been cleaned up and taken off the list. Under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, the governments of…
-
The St. Clair River is on a list of toxic hot spots in Michigan. They’re called Areas of Concern.The river is on this list because of a long history of…
-
There are 12 toxic hot spots in Michigan called Areas of Concern. These are places in the Great Lakes basin where pollution and development have damaged…
-
They're known as "Areas of Concern" and Michigan had 14 of them at one time.Now, we have 12 of these toxic places where pollution from the past is…