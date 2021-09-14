Arlan Meekhof

-
Legislation aimed at blunting part of Michigan’s new recreational marijuana law is catching the attention of cannabis activists days before the new law…
A federal judge says some Michigan lawmakers must sit for interviews about a law that bans straight-party voting.The questions will be limited to what…
Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered Flags in Michigan to fly at half-staff in memory of the 26 people murdered in a Texas church on Sunday.It’s the 19th time…
Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of legislation proposed that was, well, just plain nutty. Some was wrongheaded, some was outrageous, and generally the…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Speaker of the House Tom Leonard of DeWitt don’t appear to have much in common. My guess is that their ballots totally…
It’s been seven years since the U.S. Supreme Court said corporations and labor unions can spend as much money as they want on political campaigns.The…
Some businesses are set to get millions of dollars in tax incentives – if Governor Snyder signs a package of bills.Around the time those bills were going…
For the first time since he's been governor, the leaders from the state House and Senate have signed a target budget agreement without Rick Snyder's…
There’s a face off between Governor Rick Snyder and Republican leaders over an issue that’s not even at the top of anyone’s to-do list.The state…
Three years ago, not long after the city of Flint switched its water source to the Flint River, residents began to complain about the quality of the water…