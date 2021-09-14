-
New results of soil testing done at the Leslie Science and Nature Center in Ann Arbor show elevated levels of arsenic, lead, and copper, among other heavy…
-
High levels of arsenic have been found in the groundwater of an Emmett Charter Township neighborhood, and homeowners may have to pay up to $17,000 to fix…
-
Arsenic is poisonous. But scientists are still trying to figure out what it does to us at very low doses.A research team has found breastfed infants have…
-
Michigan Radio's "The Environment Report" has just wrapped up a week-long series called Michigan's Silent Poison.Reporter Rebecca Williams worked in…
-
This week, the Environment Report is taking a look at Michigan’s silent poison — arsenic.Federal standards allow public drinking water supplies to have…
-
Arsenic occurs naturally, and Michigan is one of a handful of states with unusually high arsenic concentrations in groundwater.Arsenic was also used in…
-
All this week, we’ve been talking about the potential for elevated levels of arsenic in groundwater in Michigan.The upshot of our reports:Arsenic levels…
-
There’s no way to tell if arsenic is in your water without testing it. Arsenic has no taste and no smell.Certain parts of Michigan have higher than…
-
Arsenic is nearly synonymous with poison. But most people don't realize that they consume small amounts of it in the food they eat and the water they…
-
Parts of southeast Michigan – especially in the Thumb – have higher than average levels of arsenic in the groundwater.Arsenic can cause cancer. It’s been…