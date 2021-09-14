-
The famous pottery, Pewabic, has been doing much the same thing it has done since the very early part of the 20th century, and using some of the same…
April Wagner is a glass blower. She has a line of art under her name, but she also makes beautiful and useful things under the Epiphany Glass name. I…
Clockwright's Rick Hale is making clocks unlike any you’ve seen before. It’s a piece of sculpture in motion made of Michigan hardwoods.RH: “With these…
The first thing you hear is the sound of the blacksmith pumping the bellows to make the fire in the forge hotter.We’re at the Delano Homestead at the…
In a nondescript building in Marshall, Derek Smith is reaming a hole to fit a tuning key into head of a mandolin. That sound is a squeaky and a little…
Tom Fuleky is showing me some of his work. He’s a stonemason and he’s been at it for nearly 50 years.“And it took me 30 to really figure it out. And I…
Sometimes your plans get disrupted. Sometimes you take a leap of faith.That’s the story of David Sutherland.He started as a musician.“Years after I had…
David Zaret builds cabinetry for kitchens, but he started out as a software engineer.“It got to the point where I just couldn’t stare at a screen anymore…
Mike Cameron and Michael Konas are the co-founders and creative forces behind Dog Might Games. If you visit their woodshop, you’ll first be greeted by a…
This shop is Fidler Furniture Company… headed up by Steven Mark Fidler.“We do primarily custom metalwork. We do some woodwork where we have exotic woods…