Artisans of Michigan

-
Little Bay Boards, a custom stand up paddleboard shop in Petoskey, is known for their beautiful, locally-grown wooden boards. Jason Thelen, the company’s…
-
The famous pottery, Pewabic, has been doing much the same thing it has done since the very early part of the 20th century, and using some of the same…
-
April Wagner is a glass blower. She has a line of art under her name, but she also makes beautiful and useful things under the Epiphany Glass name. I…
-
Clockwright's Rick Hale is making clocks unlike any you’ve seen before. It’s a piece of sculpture in motion made of Michigan hardwoods.RH: “With these…
-
The first thing you hear is the sound of the blacksmith pumping the bellows to make the fire in the forge hotter.We’re at the Delano Homestead at the…
-
Megan Williams is a member of a vibrant community of people in Grand Rapids making all kinds of things. Williams works in textiles. “Textiles to me is…
-
In a nondescript building in Marshall, Derek Smith is reaming a hole to fit a tuning key into head of a mandolin. That sound is a squeaky and a little…
-
Tom Fuleky is showing me some of his work. He’s a stonemason and he’s been at it for nearly 50 years.“And it took me 30 to really figure it out. And I…
-
It's early in the morning in the shop of Johnson’s Sporting Goods in Adrian. Steven Durren is using a rasp to form a rifle stock. He makes custom…
-
Sometimes your plans get disrupted. Sometimes you take a leap of faith.That’s the story of David Sutherland.He started as a musician.“Years after I had…