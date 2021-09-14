-
At its core, art is about connecting with other people — whether that’s in an art gallery, a concert hall, or an afterschool program. Over the next five…
"Poetry is good food."That's the lesson award-winning writer Peter Markus has been teaching to kids in Detroit for years.He taught creative writing in the…
Some say you can mark the day the “golden age of radio” ended.CBS Radio aired the final episode of the radio drama Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar at 6:35 p.m.…
"Fearless. Fresh. Made in Detroit.”That's the motto of the Detroit Public Theatre, whose mission is to produce theater with top writers, directors, and…
You don't hear a lot of hot, danceable tracks about gentrification.But Detroit emcee/slam poet/teacher Mic Write writes ear worms about the city’s…
The Alger Theater on the corner of Warren and East Outer Drive in Detroit hasn't shown a movie for 30 years.But come Sunday, members of the Friends of the…
A major art show opens in Grand Rapids on Friday.The DisArt festival features the work of roughly 50 disabled artists, film makers and others. “What the…