Today on Stateside, a scientist on the state's PFAS Scientific Advisory Committee breaks down the group's official report on how Michigan should deal with…
Michigan arts and humanities funding may soon be taking a hit. President Trump's proposed budget calls for an end to the National Endowment for Humanities…
The Detroit Institute of Arts is looking for new revenue streams.The DIA is owned by the struggling city of Detroit and hopes to get a millage proposal in…
Metro Detroiters may be asked to pay a tax to help support the Detroit Institute of Arts.The DIA is in talks with commissioners from Wayne, Oakland and…
A new report suggests that for every $1 Michigan invests in arts and culture, $51 is pumped back into the state’s economy. The Creative State Michigan…
The Arts Council was founded in 1967 to help support arts organizations in West Michigan.“We’re recognizing the changes,” Exectutive Director Caroline…
The experimental and sometimes controversial Ann Arbor Film Festival turns 50 next year, but festival organizers aren’t waiting until then to…
It's a tough time for arts funding around the nation. Kansas, as an…