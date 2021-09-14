-
Asbestos is known to cause cancer. It’s banned for some uses in the U.S., but it’s not entirely banned.The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a…
The Michigan House passed a bill along party lines last week that would change how state courts deal with asbestos-related cancer cases.Supporters of the…
A new audit this week says Michigan needs more inspectors and more money when it comes to asbestos remediation. According to the report, there are only…
Asbestos popped up a few times in the news this week.The Detroit Free Press published an investigative piece about how the quick pace of demolitions of…
Michigan needs more asbestos inspectors but doesn’t have the funding to pay for them, according to the Legislature’s auditor general.The audit released…
The Environmental Protection Agency just put out a list of ten high priority chemicals.These are the first chemicals the agency will review for risks to…
A long-empty north Flint apartment complex is being demolished.The Genesee County Land Bank is spending $1.7 million to raze the 13-building complex.Shawn…