Another barrier to keep Asian Carp out of the Great Lakes is about to enter the planning and design stage.There are already electric barriers to stop…
A new study by University of Michigan researchers finds climate change may help Asian carp overcome another invasive species to gain a foothold in the…
President Donald Trump's proposed budget won’t fund a barrier to stop Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes despite recent remarks that he would…
Invasive Asian Carp may pose a greater threat to the Great Lakes than previously feared, according to a new report from the University of Michigan.Efforts…
Michigan and Ohio crews are on the lookout this summer for invasive grass carp.The grass carp survey is being done by the Michigan Department of Natural…
Environmentalists are calling on presidential candidates to commit to doing more to protect the Great Lakes. The "Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes…
A bipartisan delegation of Michigan lawmakers from Congress are in Chicago today at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam. The delegation is there to see the…
Today on Stateside, after years of scandal and leadership turmoil, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees have named Samuel Stanley Jr. as MSU's…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has saigned off on a $778 million plan intended to keep Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes.The money would be used…
In yet another sign that invasive Asian carp could be inching closer to Lake Michigan, researchers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have found…