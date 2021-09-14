-
Detroit ranked tenth on a list of worst metropolitan areas in the U.S. for asthma attacks in African-American children due to oil and gas exposure. That’s…
-
Congress is reviewing the Obama administration’s fuel efficiency standards.There’s been a slew of op-ed pieces from conservative think tanks calling for a…
-
At the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, 11-year-old Brianna Allgood is being tested by a machine called a spirometer. It measures her breathing.Brianna has…
-
Children growing up in poverty face huge challenges. One challenge that might not come to the top of the mind, though, is pollution.As part of Michigan…
-
Michigan may not have a big problem with wild fires, but a new report claims Michigan does have a major problem with wildfire smoke.The Natural Resources…