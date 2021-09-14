-
A former employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is facing embezzlement charges.The Attorney General’s office filed…
-
Four Muskegon County deputies and one former Wellspath nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday over the death of a man in jail. In…
-
Lansing District Court Judge Kristen Simmons dismissed misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges Monday against six hair stylists.The women cut hair in front…
-
The state Attorney General has recommendations for changes to bills on expunging criminal records. The bills are up for debate in the state Legislature.At…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office issued a subpoena Tuesday to a small, New York-based startup that’s getting plenty of press for marketing…
-
Updated September 10, 6:45 p.m.: A state sex crimes prosecutor is now the one under criminal investigation.On Thursday, the Michigan State Police notified…
-
A sixth priest was arrested on Monday morning by special agents from Attorney General Dana Nessel's office as part of Nessel's ongoing investigation into…
-
Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a large operation launched on Tuesday by the Federal Trade Commission to put an end to illegal robocalling…
-
As we approach Election Day on November 6, Michigan Radio is interviewing candidates running for attorney general in the upcoming midterm elections. Today…
-
As part of Michigan Radio’s ongoing election coverage, Morning Edition and Stateside are featuring interviews with candidates hoping to be the next…