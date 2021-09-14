-
An Oklahoma energy executive is submitting his plans for a new development on 300 acres near Lake Michigan in Saugatuck. Aubrey McClendon owns the…
A federal judge has signed off on a long-standing legal dispute between Saugatuck Township and Oklahoma energy executive Aubrey McClendon. The case…
A federal judge will consider another proposed settlement in a legal case between Saugatuck Township and a private developer. The township approved the…
Some people in Saugatuck Township are pushing township officials to review its zoning laws to resolve an expensive legal case with a private…
Officials in Saugatuck tonight will discuss their options in a federal case between the township and a private developer who wants to build on 300 acres…
The City of Saugatuck has taken ownership of nearly 173-acres of dune land on the shores of Lake Michigan. A coalition of conservationists and foundations…
This story has been updated: An earlier version of this story incorrectly suggested that development was prohibited on all 300 acres of the property. The…
Three non-profit organizations are asking a federal judge to let them weigh in on a proposed settlement between a private developer and Saugatuck…
A federal judge still has to approve a settlement between a private developer and Saugatuck Township to resolve a long-standing land-use case. But there…
Saugatuck Township officials have agreed to settle a land-use case with a billionaire who’s trying develop property along Lake Michigan. Saugatuck…