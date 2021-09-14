-
The Dearborn primary ballot is unusually crowded this year, with seven candidates vying to be the city’s next mayor. Mayors in Dearborn have historically…
Bills to punish anyone who tries to use other people’s personal information to get and return absentee ballots are under discussion at the state…
A letter is fueling a dispute over how the city of Flint handles elections.After the August primary, Genesee County Election Supervisor Doreen Fulcher…
The Wayne County Board of Canvassers says Detroit needs help from the Michigan Secretary of State to make sure the November election runs smoothly.This…
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says, based on how the August primary went this week, changes are needed before the November general election.A…
Voting rights advocates say they are concerned after watching Michigan’s August primary this week.On primary night, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn…
Michigan’s Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 4 and mail-in ballots are already being received by city, township, and county clerks all over the state.…
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson expects results for the August primary and November’s general election will be delayed, because so many voters…
Flint's city clerk is defending her office’s handling of absentee ballot applications ahead of the next month’s primary election.This month, the ACLU…
More than 1.8 million Michiganders have requested absentee ballots, about two weeks before the August 4 primary.607,079 absentee ballots have already been…