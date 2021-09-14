-
Today on Stateside, a look at the year in books. We check in with an independent bookstore in Detroit about what 2020 has meant for their business. Also,…
Sometimes fiction tells new truths about history. That’s what happens in author Alice Randall’s latest novel Black Bottom Saints, which draws from the…
Stateside: Kildee on COVID-19 aid; green cards in limbo; novel explores dark side of small town lifeToday on Stateside, Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee talks about COVID-19 aid and his top priorities for future stimulus bills. Plus, how a recent…
When was the last time you heard about a politician who realized she or he needed to change to help the country – that former ways had to be put aside to…
There are many histories of Detroit. The latest is a comprehensive look at the contributions, accomplishments and long-suffering of the African Americans…
It began with unbearable pain — an alarming development for a woman seven months pregnant.And before too long, Dr. Rana Awdish was losing her grip on…
The last American troops left Vietnam on March 29, 1973.America's direct intervention in the Vietnam War was at an end, after many bloody years, and…
It’s never too early to begin following your passion.That’s true for ten-year-old Oummu Kabba of Kentwood, one of Michigan’s youngest published authors.…
There are a lot of labels that fit Roxane Gay very well. She’s a writer. Her book "Bad Feminist" made her a bestseller. She’s also a professor, a daughter…
If you wandered past any landmarks or took a stroll through a public park this summer, you may have noticed a lot more foot traffic than usual. But…