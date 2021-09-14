-
To mask or not to mask? Now that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has reoriented her benchmarks on COVID-19 restrictions to align with the CDC, questions remain…
Today on Stateside, we’ll talk to a graduating high school senior about what’s on her mind as she prepares for a freshman year at college that looks very…
Morrison was the author of Beloved, Song of Solomon and The Bluest Eye. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
You don't need worldly goods or a big bank account to leave a priceless gift to your grandkids.Joanna Savas of Ann Arbor wasn't able to leave large…
The film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and many more names. It was inspired by the work of Chris Van…
Literature and popular culture haven't been particularly kind to single women. Just think of those common terms "spinster" or "old maid." Writer Maureen…
Even among those who live in the Great Lakes State, there is a lot of confusion about the health of the Great Lakes.Some believe that because the lakes…
Anan Ameri has made her mark here in Michigan. She is the founder of the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, an inductee into the Michigan Women’s…
An auto accident leaves a little girl with a shattered leg. She spends the next year bedridden in a body cast, wondering if she'll ever be back in school…
If you have fished, or wanted to fish, or thought about fishing, or just stepped out of doors with some expectancy, Body of Water is the book for…