The Autism Alliance of Michigan is setting an ambitious 10-year goal: for Michigan to be the first state in the nation to employ adults with autism at the…
Parents of children with severe autism in Michigan have limited options when it comes to finding long-term care for their kids.Securing reliable in-home…
A danger to themselves or others. That’s the threshold set by Michigan law to put someone in a psychiatric hospital.But many families with autistic…
For many kids, summer camp is a rite of passage. It’s the first time away from family for an extended period of time. There are new activities to explore…
Major changes could be coming tomorrow in the services for people living with a mental illness or a developmental disability in Michigan.Tomorrow, state…
The Next Idea The thrill of riding a two-wheeled bicycle, clutching the game-winning ball, or making a show-stopping save in soccer are examples of rites…
The Next Idea “Inclusion. Acceptance. Support.”That’s the mission of Play-Place for Autistic Children.It’s a 25,000 square foot facility in Sterling…
Doctors told Anthony Ianni's parents he’d have a tough time graduating high school. As for college? Forget it. The doctors predicted he would wind up…
October is National Bullying Prevention Month. One of the most likely to be on the receiving end of bullying is the child who is on the autism spectrum.…
Thousands of disabled people in Michigan may soon be able to save up to $100,000 without jeopardizing their federal social security disability payments…