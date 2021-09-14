-
President Barack Obama leaves office tomorrow and he leaves behind a complicated legacy when it comes to the auto industry.Detroit News business columnist…
-
General Motors says it will layoff more than 2,000 employees while making investments in current plants.According to a statement released on Wednesday,…
-
In his column for The Detroit News today, Daniel Howes argues that the “presidential circus” is misreading the auto comeback in Michigan.He begins with a…
-
An upbeat Barack Obama was greeted by an upbeat crowd at the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit Wednesday.The president joked he will be looking…
-
It has become crystal clear: Michigan's budget will have some mighty big holes this year and into the future. That's because billions of dollars of state…
-
Probably everybody in Michigan knows that the federal government saved General Motors and Chrysler less than five years ago, by pouring $80 billion in…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The government is getting closer to selling all of its General Motors Co. stock.The Treasury Department said in its August report to…
-
The U.S. Treasury Department and General Motors announced today that company will buy 200 million of the U.S. government's 500.1 million shares in GM.GM…
-
The second presidential debate is over, and I’m pretty sure that if you polled Michigan voters and asked, simply, “who won last night?” there wouldn’t be…
-
This week Christina Shockley talked with Jack Lessenberry about the focus of the auto bailout at the Democratic National Convention, the teacher…