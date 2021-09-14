-
It seems every time you turn on the news, Amazon is expanding services again. Besides getting many medium and large cities in the nation competing for the…
-
It's a double dose of good news for Fiat Chrysler.First-quarter profits are coming in, and Fiat Chrysler net profits are up 34% over year-ago levels,…
-
General Motors says it will layoff more than 2,000 employees while making investments in current plants.According to a statement released on Wednesday,…
-
Tesla’s legal challenge to Michigan’s dealer franchise laws exposes the hypocrisy of the state’s theoretically enlightened take on the transforming auto…
-
How’s this idea: In an effort to please an old-fashioned, shrinking industry, we outlaw efforts to sell a new product in an innovative way?Instead, we’ll…
-
During the press days of the North American International Auto Show, Detroit's Big Three unveiled their latest 2016 models and made announcements about…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a law that mandates all sales of Michigan vehicles to go through franchised dealers. It's seen as a direct shot at Tesla…
-
A federal judge issued a ruling today telling auto dealers to inform buyers when they have negative information on their credit report, even if the loan…