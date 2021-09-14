auto history

-
President Trump’s proposed budget would eliminate the federal funding for a group that works to preserve Michigan’s automotive history. The MotorCities…
In the 1940s, Preston Tucker had a dream. The car salesman from Ypsilanti wanted to give a war-weary America a brand new car. A car for the future.But…
What better way to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Great American road trip than to recreate that very first journey.Mark Gessler and Casey Maxon of…
With the North American International Auto Show under way in Detroit, we thought we'd dig up some archival photos of what the auto show used to look like…
Got milk? Well, back in the day, milk trucks drove door-to-door delivering the all important staple to your home.Twin Pines, Sealtest, Borden’s, Washtenaw…
This year marks the 50th birthday of a car that has carved out a big place for itself in American automotive history: the Ford Mustang.Today on Stateside,…
There are many different auto museums – some dedicated to displaying cars with unique engineering and designs, and others dedicated to displaying the…