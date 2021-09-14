auto industry

-
Vehicle inventories on dealer lots continue to shrink as the supply chain struggles in the pandemic.
-
Today on Stateside, an update on the Flint Water Crisis settlement with Michigan Radio reporter Steve Carmody. Also, why mosquitoes are swarming Michigan…
-
Today on Stateside, how the pandemic is delaying parole for people who are incarcerated in Michigan, even as prisons continue to have outbreaks of the…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk about what’s at stake as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Also, what the…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan’s political world got baked into an upside down cake on Thursday as former Republican Governor Rick Snyder endorsed Joe…
-
Today on Stateside, the summer of calls for racial justice continues into the school year. A Black student at Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School has filed a…
-
Ford's rollout of the new Bronco was one of the marquee online events of the summer. Millions of people tuned in for the online reveal, or at least caught…
-
Automakers and their suppliers are back at work in Michigan. Ford, GM, Fiat-Chrysler and other manufacturers have been working with the United Auto…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Michigan factories will soon be allowed to resume operations. This is good news for the thousands of…
-
Today on Stateside, plant managers are making plans to restart some of the biggest manufacturing operations in the state. We talk to Detroit News…