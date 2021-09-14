-
New car sales have reached a plateau, according to Michelle Krebs of Autotrader. Krebs says May's sales could be flat or just slightly higher compared to…
-
Another auto lender is getting attention from federal regulators for its car loan practices.Spanish bank Santander's U.S. division underwrites car loans…
-
The average car loan was 44 months in 2006. Today, it's 66 months - and even longer car loan terms of 72, 84 or 96 months are no longer rare.Analyst Ed…
-
Interest rates are low, gas prices are low, job growth is ticking upward and new cars are flying out of dealer showrooms.Some experts look at the…
-
The Detroit automakers are moving into their fifth year of recovery from the disastrous bottoming-out of 2009, when GM and Chrysler had to file for…
-
A credit reporting agency says the rate of overdue auto loans is at the lowest rate in more than ten years.TransUnion says the rate of U.S. auto loan…
-
Fewer Americans are falling behind on their car loan payments.That's according to a new report from the credit agency TransUnion. They say that in the…
-
Late payments on auto loans hit their lowest level since 1999 in the first quarter, providing more data that shows consumers have gotten a handle on their…