auto recalls

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than half a million vehicles because of defects that can cause fires. The new recalls are part of a more than three…
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recalled 4.8 million vehicles this morning due to issues with cruise control. In 15 models, there is a potential for drivers to…
The accident that killed actor Anton Yelchin on Sunday might not have been a fluke, but rather, the result of a common mistake that has confused car…
U.S. car safety regulators are investigating electronic gear shifters in more than 850,000 newer model Fiat Chrysler vehicles. Driver problems with the…
NEW YORK (AP) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 450,000 SUVs worldwide in two separate recalls that includes the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The…
DETROIT (AP) - Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is expanding a recall of small and midsize cars to fix door latches that may not stay…
Recalls of automobiles for safety and other defects are up.In 2014, automakers recalled a record 63.9 million vehicles in the U.S., more than any year in…
DETROIT - Ford says it's expanding a recall for faulty driver's side air bag inflators to the entire U.S. as demanded by the government.The move adds…
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is recalling 221,558 Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala sedans because the brake pads can stay partially engaged even when…
When General Motors appointed Kenneth Feinberg as its so-called "compensation czar," it was clear the automaker hoped to have Feinberg determine damages…