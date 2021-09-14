auto suppliers

-
Detroit’s efforts to “re-industrialize” are getting a boost from the federal government.The U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration…
Construction on a new, 70-acre manufacturing campus is officially underway in southwest Detroit.India-based auto parts supplier Sakthi Automotive Group is…
An annual study says suppliers have a poor relationship with General Motors, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Nissan, mainly because those automakers were…
An Indian manufacturing company is buying Southwestern High School in Detroit, and expanding its operations in the city.Sakthi Automotive makes…
Today’s announcement that General Motors plans to spend $300 million in Michigan is good news not only for GM employees, but also for auto parts…
Detroit’s bankruptcy will make it tricky to brand Michigan as the comeback state.True to his “relentless-positive-action” style, Governor Rick Snyder…
Japanese auto supplier Denso has announced a four-year, $1 billion expansion in North America, including a $150 million investment in Michigan.According…
The leader of another Michigan business is suing the federal government over provisions of the Affordable Care Act.John Kennedy, CEO of Kentwood-based…
Michigan lost 45,000 auto supply jobs from 2008 to 2009, according to the Center for Automotive Research. By the end of this year, it will have gained…
Zeeland-based Gentex Corporation is the world’s largest supplier of auto-dimming review mirrors. The company has hired 1,200 people in the last two years.…