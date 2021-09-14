Automation

-
Mary Gonzalez has worked at KAM Plastics in Holland since 2017.This summer, she got a new co-worker named Joey.And when Joey first showed up, it put a…
-
Ottawa County will have a new robot guide in the county building starting in January.The robot will go by the name Tracey. Tracey has a digital face. It…
-
The Next IdeaAdvances in computer technology are one of many factors that have led to the decline of certain types of jobs. To some extent, technology has…
-
The economy that today’s students will soon enter is rapidly changing. That’s the reality that fueled the creation of a recent report from Michigan…
-
At this very moment, there are workers in Michigan painting vehicles, assembling things, making welds, packing products, and more.They don’t need lunch or…
-
The Next Idea What if governments just gave money to people? That’s the big question that Thomas Weisskopf?, professor emeritus of economics at the…