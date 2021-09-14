automotive

-
The last time Detroit got a new auto plant, Papa Bush was in the White House and Detroit’s real reckoning was years away. In the nearly 30 years since,…
-
Take a look at higlights of the 2019 NAIAS in pictures and video.
-
Thirty years after the Detroit’s auto dealers rebranded its hometown auto show as “international,” the era is over.No more tramping through the snow…
-
Happy New Year, folks. Detroit’s three automakers are heading for their most tumultuous year since two of them emerged from bankruptcy a decade ago.Expect…
-
The president came to office promising to bring auto jobs home to Michigan and Ohio. And it looked like he’d be the Detroit industry’s best friend in…
-
The stock market’s tanking, thanks to rising rates and an aimless trade war with China.But two American automakers battling their own separate demons are…
-
The Blue Oval is stuck in neutral. Again.Just a few years after superstar CEO Alan Mulally retired and left town, Ford Motor is embarking on another 25…
-
The automakers found their proverbial spines this week. After months of President Donald Trump’s haranguing about tariffs on finished vehicles and auto…
-
Three thousand delegates and members of the United Auto Workers will descend on Detroit next week for their Constitutional Convention.They’ll hear happy…
-
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.The company says it has filed a petition with…