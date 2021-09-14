automotive manufacturing

-
Ford Motor Company announced this week that it is ending production of one its most famous cars: the Lincoln Continental. Ford will stop manufacturing the…
-
At modern auto plants, some tasks, like welding together a car's body, are entirely automated. But other essential jobs, including major portions of final assembly, are still best left to people.
-
The last time Detroit got a new auto plant, Papa Bush was in the White House and Detroit’s real reckoning was years away. In the nearly 30 years since,…
-
General Motors shocked the automotive world on Monday when the company announced it would curb production in five factories nationwide, including two…
-
The automakers found their proverbial spines this week. After months of President Donald Trump’s haranguing about tariffs on finished vehicles and auto…
-
A new report from Moody's credit rating agency says that Michigan is one of the most vulnerable states if the U.S. withdraws from the North American Free…
-
General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.The company says it has filed a petition with…
-
Another week in the Motor City and you get buyouts at Ford Motor and news of General Motors bolting yet two more foreign markets. What’s going on…
-
President Donald Trump was in Michigan yesterday, visiting the American Center for Mobility at Willow Run in Ypsilanti. While there, he announced changes…
-
GM is bailing out of Europe. The company is cashing in its Euro-chips and choosing to focus more on other markets. And GM’s not alone in that. While it…