-
September 22 marks the official first day of fall, which means the summer heat will soon give way to everything pumpkin, cider and colored leaves.Pumpkin…
-
Each year, tens of thousands of Michiganders flock to nearby farms to make their way through mazes made of corn stalks.The idea of a maze made of maize…
-
In our little informal apple poll, Michiganders agreed: Honeycrisp apples are the tastiest apple to eat.Unfortunately, your love for Honeycrisp apples…
-
The first day of autumn is less than a week away, but if you’re planning to take a trip up north to marvel at the fall colors, MLive and farmerweather.com…
-
Michigan's fall colors are in full glory right now.And more and more people are discovering a new way to view all of that autumn glory: by being right up…
-
A bad movie gets a bad review. But a bad bottle of wine? Not so much.Critic Chris Cook of Hour Detroit magazine was recently asked why he doesn’t write…
-
Early bursts of autumn color have been seen across Michigan. Are the leaves trying to tell us something?MLive and farmerweather.com meteorologist Mark…
-
The autumnal equinox happened today at 5:05 a.m. ET. It marks the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere and spring in the southern…