Michigan Radio was recognized with three awards from the Public Media Journalists Association on Thursday evening for the station’s news reporting. The…
Michigan Radio reporter Sarah Cwiek has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Wade H. McCree Advancement of Justice Award, sponsored by the Michigan Press…
Michigan Radio has been awarded a National Edward R. Murrow Award for its feature Exposed to lead in infancy, now Flint’s youngest students face…
Michigan Radio was recognized with two awards from the Public Radio News Directors Inc. (PRNDI) this past weekend for the station’s 2018 news reporting.…
Michigan Radio reporters Lindsey Smith and Kate Wells have been named the 2018 Journalists of the Year by the Detroit chapter of the Society of…
Michigan Radio reporters Lindsey Smith and Kate Wells have been named finalists for the 2019 University of Michigan Livingston Awards for Young…
The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors today announced that the Believed podcast from Michigan Radio and NPR is one of this year’s nominees for a prestigious…
Michigan Radio’s Believed podcast has been awarded its first Dart Award from the prestigious Columbia School of Journalism. The Dart Award for Excellence…
Michigan Radio’s Believed podcast has been nominated for a Webby Award in the “Podcast: Best Mini Series” category. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest…
During the live broadcast of the 66th Annual Scripps Howard Award winners on Tuesday it was announced that Michigan Radio’s Believed podcast series has…