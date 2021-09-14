-
Classic car aficionados will hit the streets this week in two big events in Southeast Michigan.A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the…
The Woodward Dream Cruise is the latest Michigan event to fall victim to the threat of COVID-19.Organizers Monday canceled the annual event that usually…
Flint’s ongoing water crisis is on the minds of some participants ahead of this week’s Back to the Bricks auto show.Back to the Bricks is expected to draw…
Thousands of people will be in Flint this week for the annual ‘Back to the Bricks’ auto showcase and cruise.Flint police Captain Collin Bernie says a 6…
Starting tomorrow, the city of Flint will be welcoming more than a half million car enthusiasts to the city’s annual downtown showcase of classic cars.…
General Motors is heading back to its roots.The automaker announced today that it will sponsor Flint’s “Back to the Bricks” car show for the next five…