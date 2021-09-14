Backyard animals

-
Battle Creek residents may soon be able to keep hens, rabbits, miniature goats, and honey bees in their back yards. City commissioners are holding a…
-
Michigan’s second largest city will welcome backyard chickens beginning this spring.In the summer of 2010, Grand Rapids city commissioners narrowly…
-
On Tuesday, elected leaders in Grand Rapids could vote to allow people to keep chickens in their backyards.“I’m excited,” Amy Bowditch said of the…
-
One of Flint’s leading urban farmers is being told she has to get rid of her chickens.Roxanne Adair operates a commercial urban farm in Flint. She sells…
-
Recent changes in the Michigan right-to farm requirements have drawn criticisms from those worried it may curtail their ability to keep bees, chickens, or…
-
A state board is likely to make a decision today on a controversial rule that would end certain legal protections for people raising chickens and other…
-
Life could soon get a little harder for backyard farmers.A law passed in 1981 protects Michigan farmers from nuisance lawsuits. It’s called the Right to…
-
Many small and urban farms could lose the protection of Michigan's Right to Farm Act.The Act protects farmers against nuisance lawsuits if they follow…