Genesee County health officials are reporting the county’s first possible death from Legionnaires' disease this year.Legionnaires is a type of pneumonia…
This story will make you think of watching CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, where police forensic investigators solve crimes.A new study from Michigan…
Water filters that you attach to your faucet are known to be good for filtering out heavy metals like lead and disinfectants like chlorine. But they’re…
The city of Flint has met an EPA deadline to upgrade equipment at the city’s water plant.The EPA sent the city of Flint a letter one week ago saying the…