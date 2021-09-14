-
Canada is expanding its rules for ballast water in ships. The Canadian Minister of Transport outlined the new regulations intended to prevent the further…
-
Today on Stateside, many Michiganders have received a second round of COVID-relief stimulus checks over the past couple of weeks — but for some, it’s not…
-
If they choose to do so, the governors of the Great Lakes have less than three weeks to object to an Environmental Protection Agency proposal.That…
-
The U.S. Senate passed a bill that will maintain the way ballast water discharges are regulated under the Clean Water Act. Ballast water released by…
-
Environmental groups say a bill headed for Governor Rick Snyder’s desk could increase the amount of invasive species in the Great Lakes.The bill involves…
-
The U.S. Senate is expected to soon take up an authorization bill for the Coast Guard that includes the "Vessel Incidental Discharge Act." Environmental…
-
A bill that environmental groups say would be a step backward in the fight against invasive species in the Great Lakes is on its way to Governor Rick…
-
More than 185 species of foreign fish, algae, plants, insects, and viruses have been brought into the Great Lakes. Many of them are invasive species that…
-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is joining nine other attorneys general to oppose a bill in the U.S. Senate.It would change how ballast water in…
-
This week, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to write new rules for the ballast water in…