ballot proposals

-
The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered the Board of State Canvassers to certify a petition that would repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has sent a lawsuit over a 2018 ballot initiative law back to the Court of Appeals, saying the lawsuit should be dismissed.That…
-
Today on Stateside, we’ll hear about the Native Justice Coalition’s call to action in support of missing and murdered indigenous people. Also, we talk to…
-
Fair Tax Michigan is a self-proclaimed grassroots coalition hoping to add a graduated income tax proposal to the ballot this fall.The group submitted…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether a law that makes it more difficult for petition drives to qualify for the ballot is…
-
Update, November 7, 2018:Michiganders passed Proposal 2 on November 6, drastically changing the way districts are drawn in the state. Read our article…
-
The Michigan Legislature will return from summer break next week, and Republicans are discussing the potential of adopting two proposals headed to the…
-
Business-backed organizations say two initiatives waiting for approval from the Board of State Canvassers should not be on the November ballot. One would…
-
Last week, two more business organizations formally launched challenges to proposals headed for the ballot this November. Michigan Opportunity — a group…
-
This November, voters will decide whether Michigan joins the roster of states that have legalized recreational marijuana.So what exactly will, and will…