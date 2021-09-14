ballot question petitions

-
Pro-voting rights groups are suing to try to strike down a 2018 law they argue makes it harder to gather signatures for a citizen petition drive.Lonnie…
The Michigan Supreme Court has sent a lawsuit over a 2018 ballot initiative law back to the Court of Appeals, saying the lawsuit should be dismissed.That…
The Legislature’s lame duck session ends Thursday. And maybe not a moment too soon for many state lawmakers struggling to make it to the final gavel.The…
Proponents of paid sick time in Michigan want to rally support before state lawmakers try to tinker with the new law after the November election.A paid…
Michigan voters will decide a ballot question in November that would open up the voting process.The state Board of Canvassers certified the “Promote the…
Michigan's two largest utilities have struck a deal with the group Clean Energy, Healthy Michigan that will keep a renewable energy initiative off the…
The increasingly crowded field of candidates running for Michigan governor in 2018 may grow by one more later today.Then again, it may not.Lt. Gov. Brian…
Two more petition campaigns were given the go-ahead Thursday by a state elections panel to start collecting signatures, including one to legalize…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are pushing to require that all signatures for a statewide ballot initiative be collected within a six-month…
Later today, the Board of State Canvassers will consider changing a rule that would give more time to a marijuana legalization petition.Jeff Hank leads…