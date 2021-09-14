ballot selfie

-
Michigan voters are free to take a picture of their ballot before they leave a voting booth.Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has settled a 2016 lawsuit…
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a ban on so-called ballot selfies.Joel Crookston, a voter in the Kalamazoo area,…
DETROIT (AP) - The fight over selfies at Michigan voting booths appears to be over for now.A federal appeals court said Thursday it won't revisit the…
Last week we saw two contradictory federal court rulings on Michigan’s law outlawing taking selfies of your ballot in the voting booth. For now, it is…