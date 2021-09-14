ban the box

-
Most Detroit landlords will no longer be able do to criminal background checks on potential tenants until they’ve otherwise completed the rental…
-
Today on Stateside, Governor Rick Snyder announced he's striking a question about past felony convictions from some state job and license applications.…
-
Governor Rick Snyder announced Friday the state will stop asking job applicants and people seeking certain occupational licenses to check a box if they…
-
Laws that ban criminal background questions on job applications have backfired, according to a study from the University of Michigan and Princeton…
-
A new poll shows Michigan business owners strongly oppose legislation to prevent them from including a question about criminal convictions on job…